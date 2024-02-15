GATE 2024 Response Sheet To Be Released On February 16, Check Steps To Download

GATE 2024: The answer key will be released on the official website on February 21.

The response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be released on February 16 by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. Candidates will be able to access the response sheet on the official website by using login details, such as enrollment/email ID and password. The entrance exams were held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

The GATE 2024 response sheet will exhibit candidates' answers during the exams, enabling them to approximate their scores by cross-referencing with the official GATE 2024 answer key and response sheet.

Steps To Download GATE 2024 Response Sheet:

Go to the official GOAPS site.

Access the candidate portal by entering your GATE 2024 enrollment or email ID along with the password.

Once logged in successfully, proceed to the 'View Response' section.

The GATE 2024 response sheet will appear in PDF format on the screen.

Save the GATE 2024 response sheet for later use.

Subsequently, the GATE 2024 answer key will be released on the official website on February 21.

Students will be given the chance to raise objections against the provisional answer key within a designated period. After reviewing the objections raised by candidates, the authorities will issue the final answer key.

The GATE 2024 results are set to be announced on March 16, 2024.