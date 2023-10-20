GATE 2024: Indian Institute Of Science Releases Sample Papers For Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released sample paper for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024).

The sample paper has been released as the two subjects are newly introduced in exam this year. The mock test on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence will help the students to better prepare for the exam. The sample papers will help students understand the exam process, select the correct answers in the exam format, save the correct answers and submit the online GATE exam.

Students can access the sample papers from the official website of the institute.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is the organising institute for the exam this year. The institute is conducting the exam along with seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The GATE exam is scheduled to be held in the month of February 3,4,10 and 12. The results for the exam will be announced on March 16. The candidates can submit the registration forms online by today as the institute will close the application process.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level exam that evaluates candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible for admission to Master's programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programmes in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities, in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies.