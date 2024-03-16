GATE Results To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release the result for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of IISc. The scorecards for the results will be available for download from March 23, 2024. Applicants will be able to check their results on the Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal.

IISc Bangalore will also announce the GATE 2024 subject-wise cut-off marks alongside the results. Candidates meeting these cut-offs can register for counseling.

Aspirants will require to enter their enrolment ID/email ID and password to check the GATE result 2024.

GATE 2024: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the GOAPS portal website.

Step 2: Login using the required credentials, such as enrollment ID or email address and password.

Step 3: Click on the ‘GATE 2024 result' tab.

Step 4: GATE result will appear on the screen. The qualifying GATE cutoff 2024 will be mentioned along with the candidate details and marks scored.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

Based on the result of the GATE exam candidates will be able to get admission to various MTech courses and PSUs recruitment. The exam was conducted by IISc Bangalore on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.