GATE 2024 Application Modification Window Opens For Registered Candidates

The window for modifying the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 application opened today, November 20. Registered candidates are allowed to make corrections to their application forms on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, until November 24. To modify the application forms, candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password and click on the modification link.

GATE 2024: Modification fee

Candidates are required to pay a specific fee for any modifications. The modification fee for GATE 2024 is Rs 500 for changes in name, date of birth, choice of examination cities, gender to female, or choice of an existing paper. If candidates wish to add another paper, they will need to pay Rs 500 in addition to the application fee for the additional paper.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, while stating the fee for GATE application modification, highlighted that no refunds would be provided, except in situations involving multiple transactions.

GATE 2024: Admit card release and exam dates

According to the GATE 2024 schedule, admit cards are set to be issued on January 3, 2024. GATE 2024 is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, primarily for MTech admission. The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon session from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Answer keys for all GATE 2024 papers will be released on February 21, and the results are expected to be declared on March 16.

Examination pattern:

The GATE is scheduled to last for three hours, comprising a total of 65 questions across two sections: General Aptitude, Engineering Mathematics, and the Core Discipline (the subject chosen by the candidate). The first two sections are mandatory.

Question formats include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Types (NAT), assessing candidates' abilities in application, analysis, comprehension, recall, and synthesis.

The examination will include both one-mark and two-mark questions. For a 1-mark multiple-choice question, 1/3 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses, while a 2-mark multiple-choice question will result in a deduction of 2/3 mark. There will be no negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.