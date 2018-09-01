GATE 2019 Registration Begins

GATE 2019 Online Application Process Begins

For the GATE 2019, IIT Madras has begun the online application submission process today. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019. Graduates and postgraduate degree holders, are eligible to apply. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore. Interested candidates can submit their application at the official website appsgate.iitm.ac.in.

This year, Statistics has been added in the exam. Questions will be from Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability, Stochastic Processes, Inference, Regression Analysis, Multivariate Analysis and Design of experiments.

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Arch. equivalent examinations of Professional Societies, recognized by MHRD/ UPSC/ AICTE are also eligible to apply. These professional societies include The Institution of Engineers (India) (IE), The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers including Polymer and Environmental Group (IIChemE), The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) and The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE).

The last date to register for the exam is September 21, 2018.

