GAT-B 2025: Registration Process Begins, Check Details

GAT-B 2025: The last date to fill online application is March 3, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Candidates can submit online application by visiting the official website.

GAT-B 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. Candidates set to appear for the examination can submit online application by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.  


The notification reads: "Candidates can apply for GAT-B 2025 through "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances." 

GAT-B 2025: Important Dates 

Duration of Online registration and submission of online
Application Form for GAT-B -2025:  February 03 to  March 03, 2025

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit
Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking Payment Modes:
 March 03, 2025

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online
only: March 05, 2025 to  March 06, 2025


Date of Examination for GAT-B 2025: April 20, 2025

GAT-B Registration 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/
Step 2. Select the link GAT-B registration link 
Step 3. Fill the application form 
Step 4. Make the payment and click on submit 
Step 5. Download a copy and print it out for future reference

GAT-B 2025

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is conducted for enrollment to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT - Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.