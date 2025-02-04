GAT-B 2025: Registration Process Begins, Check Details

GAT-B 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. Candidates set to appear for the examination can submit online application by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.



The notification reads: "Candidates can apply for GAT-B 2025 through "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances."

GAT-B 2025: Important Dates

Duration of Online registration and submission of online

Application Form for GAT-B -2025: February 03 to March 03, 2025

Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit

Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking Payment Modes:

March 03, 2025

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online

only: March 05, 2025 to March 06, 2025



Date of Examination for GAT-B 2025: April 20, 2025

GAT-B Registration 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/

Step 2. Select the link GAT-B registration link

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Make the payment and click on submit

Step 5. Download a copy and print it out for future reference

GAT-B 2025

Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is conducted for enrollment to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT - Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.