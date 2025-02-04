GAT-B 2025: Registration Process Begins, Check Details

GAT-B 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2025. Candidates set to appear for the examination can submit online application by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.
The notification reads: "Candidates can apply for GAT-B 2025 through "Online" mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances."
GAT-B 2025: Important Dates
Duration of Online registration and submission of online
Application Form for GAT-B -2025: February 03 to March 03, 2025
Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit
Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking Payment Modes:
March 03, 2025
Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online
only: March 05, 2025 to March 06, 2025
Date of Examination for GAT-B 2025: April 20, 2025
GAT-B Registration 2024: Steps To Download
Step 1. Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/
Step 2. Select the link GAT-B registration link
Step 3. Fill the application form
Step 4. Make the payment and click on submit
Step 5. Download a copy and print it out for future reference
GAT-B 2025
Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is conducted for enrollment to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for the award of DBT - Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).
For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.