GAIL Recruitment 2027: Executive Trainee Posts, Apply Through GATE 2027

GAIL (India) Limited has invited applications for the post of Executive Trainee. The recruitment will be based on candidates' Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 scores.

Candidates appearing for GATE 2027 can apply for the recruitment. The application process will start on February 17, 2027, and candidates can submit their forms until March 18, 2027. Applications will be accepted online through the official GAIL website.

GAIL Recruitment 2027: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in the relevant discipline with at least 65% marks.

The eligible disciplines are:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): Chemical, Petrochemical, Chemical Technology and related engineering disciplines.

Chemical, Petrochemical, Chemical Technology and related engineering disciplines. Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electrical and Instrumentation, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics and related disciplines.

Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Electronics and Instrumentation, Electrical and Instrumentation, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics and related disciplines. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Electrical, Electrical and Power, Electrical and Electronics, Electrical and Power and related disciplines.

Electrical, Electrical and Power, Electrical and Electronics, Electrical and Power and related disciplines. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Mechanical, Production, Production and Industrial, Manufacturing, Mechanical and Automobile and related disciplines.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for all Executive Trainee posts is 26 years. The age will be calculated as on March 18, 2027.

GAIL Recruitment 2027: Selection Process

GAIL will use GATE 2027 marks to shortlist candidates for the Executive Trainee recruitment.

Candidates must register for GATE 2027 and appear for the examination. They must also choose the GATE paper related to the discipline for which they are applying.

Based on GATE marks and the number of candidates required, eligible candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process.

How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official GAIL website.

website. Open the Executive Trainee recruitment link.

Complete the registration process.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a copy of the application for future reference.

Candidates should check the detailed notification on the official GAIL website for information about vacancies, GATE papers, fees and other recruitment instructions.