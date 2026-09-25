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From Rs 3.2 Lakh Per Year To Rs 40 Lakh Package: Techie Sourabh Mishra's Incredible 1-Year Journey

Sourabh Mishra, a graduate of a Tier-3 government college, moved from a Rs 3.2 lakh package at TCS to a Rs 40 lakh package at Amazon in just one year.

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From Rs 3.2 Lakh Per Year To Rs 40 Lakh Package: Techie Sourabh Mishra's Incredible 1-Year Journey
Sourabh's journey from a Tier-3 government college to Amazon, from Rs 3.2 lakh to Rs 40 lakh package.
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Sourabh Mishra completed his B.Tech from UPTC, a Tier-3 government college, and started his professional career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as an Assistant System Engineer with a reported salary of Rs 3.2 lakh per annum. According to a post shared on X by user VikasAlwys, Mishra moved to Amazon within a year with a reported package of around Rs 40 lakh per annum.

Today, Mishra is reportedly working as a Cloud Engineer at Amazon and earning more than Rs 40 lakh annually. His journey has attracted attention because of the significant salary jump in a short period.

Mishra was not initially interested in campus placements during college. His primary focus was preparing for the GATE Computer Science examination. Rather than concentrating heavily on coding and placement preparation, he focused mainly on building his theoretical knowledge.

But, family circumstances changed his plans. He needed to start earning and support his family, which led him to take up a job at TCS. He joined the company as an Assistant System Engineer with a reported package of Rs 3.2 lakh per annum.

Mishra continued working and preparing after joining TCS and, within a year, managed to secure a role at Amazon. His reported package increased to around Rs 40 lakh per annum, marking a substantial jump from his initial salary.

His story highlights how career paths can change unexpectedly. What began as a decision driven by family responsibilities eventually led to an opportunity at one of the world's major technology companies.

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