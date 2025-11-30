From Laundry To Protection: IIT Delhi's New Detergent Could Transform Mosquito Safety

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a new range of 'smart' mosquito-repellent detergents that promise more durable protection against mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, than the creams, sprays and roll-ons commonly used today.

The project is led by Professor Javed Nabibaksha Sheikh from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering at IIT Delhi. Explaining the motivation behind the innovation, he points out that existing protective products, such as lotions, patches and sprays, come with limitations. These topical applications often wear off within hours, leaving individuals exposed. Fabrics, too, do not inherently protect against mosquito bites.

Recognising these gaps, the IIT Delhi team developed detergents, available in both powder and liquid forms, that maintain comparable wash-care properties to regular detergents while imparting mosquito-repellent characteristics to fabrics. This ensures that the protective effect can become part of routine laundry without altering how clothes are handled or cared for. "We have developed smart detergents to protect people from dangerous mosquito-borne diseases," said Prof. Sheikh. "The products have been tested in a commercial laboratory and have proven effective at repelling mosquitoes."

To evaluate their effectiveness, researchers employed the "hand-in-cage" method, a widely accepted testing procedure for mosquito repellents. Volunteers inserted their hands covered with fabrics washed using the new detergents into a cage containing starved mosquitoes. The team then counted the number of mosquitoes landing on the fabric. According to Prof. Sheikh, the results were striking. "The testing involved a 'hand-in-cage' method, where volunteers inserted their hands, covered with fabrics, into a box containing starved mosquitoes. The number of mosquitoes landing on the fabric was then evaluated. Fabrics washed with our detergents demonstrated a significant reduction in mosquito landings."

The scientific reasoning behind the detergents is rooted in how mosquitoes sense their targets. Since a mosquito's proboscis can easily penetrate textile structures, simply wearing clothes is not enough to prevent bites. The goal, therefore, is to stop mosquitoes from landing on fabrics altogether. Unlike temporary topical repellents, the protection offered by these detergents is embedded in the fabric itself.

Textiles washed with the smart detergents become unattractive to mosquitoes, significantly lowering the chance of contact. "The active components of detergents interact with fibres during the washing process, making them less attractive for mosquito landing. The active components work on both the smell and taste sensors of the mosquitoes," Prof. Sheikh added.

A unique advantage of the technology is that its protective effect is regenerated with each wash. As clothes are frequently laundered, the mosquito-repellent properties are naturally replenished, ensuring durability and consistent performance across repeated use. This sets the innovation apart from temporary repellents, which fade quickly and need continuous reapplication.

The research team has already filed a patent application for the mosquito-repellent detergents, signalling its potential for commercial development. The researchers believe this could be especially impactful in regions where mosquito-borne diseases surge during specific seasons and where consistent personal protection is difficult to maintain.