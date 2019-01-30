Free Education For Government College Girls In Rajasthan

Free education will be provided to girls in state-run institutions in Rajasthan from July

Free education will be provided to girls in state-run institutions in Rajasthan from July, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said: "Girls studying in government colleges will be provided free education from the next academic session which starts in July. Also, the female students in colleges will be given sanitary napkins free of cost."

He also said that there will be investigation into the recruitment made by the former BJP government in Rajasthan.

"The BJP government started colleges with poor infrastructure. We will ensure that adequate arrangements are made in these colleges," he added.