Free COVID-19 Tests In AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Free COVID-19 tests in AMUs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

As the scourge of COVID 19 continues, the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been conducting free-of-cost, COVID-19 tests for patients from all parts of Western Uttar Pradesh.

"Overall 1659 free tests have been conducted at JNMC in which 70 cases were turned positive for COVID-19," said the AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on Sunday.

"However, none of the cases have been found positive out of the 123 tests conducted in the last 24 hours," he added.

So far, 51 from Noida, seven from Rampur, four from Hathras, two each from Mathura and Bulandshahr and one each from Muradabad, Agra, Badaun and Aligarh tested positive, a statement from AMU said.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure to thwart the possible spread of COVID-19 (Corona Virus), the varsity administration has advised the supervisors and co-supervisors of the research scholars "not to call the students to departments or laboratories from their hostels or homes, whether in Aligarh or outside, until allowed by the university".

According to a notice issued by the Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS), the Provosts of all the halls have also been advised not to allow any new student in their respective halls "to protect the health of the existing residents".

The notice said that allowing new students in the halls can lead to a dangerous situation as the travel history of the new entrants or history of their possible contact with a person infected with COVID-19 may not be known to the hall administration.

Click here for more Education News

