Coronavirus Updates: AMU to promote school students

All students of classes 1 to 8 of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) schools will be promoted directly to the next class without examinations in view of the situations arising due to the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The students of classes 9 and 11 will be promoted on the basis of their school based assessments such as periodic tests and term exams including assignments and project work among other tasks conducted so far.

Meanwhile, if some students are unable to clear this internal process in any number of subjects; the school will make them appear in a school-based test either online or offline to make decisions on the promotion.

"However, with regard to rescheduling the board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the AMU Board to decide and announce the new schedule of examinations," said Prof Asfar Ali Khan, Director, DSE.

He added that the Controller of Examinations will declare the schedule considering the prevailing situation and directives of the Government.

The notice stated, "It is further informed that the AMU Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations."

