France Witnesses Nationwide Protests Over School Conditions: All You Need To Know

France is witnessing nationwide student protests today over overcrowded classrooms, poor school infrastructure, staff shortages, and inadequate education funding. The protests, which began in Paris in September and later spread across the country, have led students to blockade hundreds of schools. At least 190 students have reportedly been injured and more than 5,000 people arrested, according to the BBC.

The demonstrations have intensified despite Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announcing measures to address the students' concerns. However, a major student union said the government's response offered "nothing concrete."

Why Are Students Protesting Across France?

The protests initially began in September in Paris and later spread nationwide, with students raising concerns over several issues, including overcrowded classrooms, run-down buildings, and a shortage of teachers.

A masked student attempts to kick a tear gas canister in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, October 1. Reuters

As the protests escalated, a student's hand was reportedly blown off during a confrontation on Monday, while another student was reportedly struck in the head by a tear gas grenade last week.

Several organisations have extended their support to the students, with a teachers' union appealing to its members to join Tuesday's protest.

French high school and university students face off with French riot police. Reuters

Radical-left La France Insoumise (LFI) leader Jean-Luc Melenchon described the protests as the "most powerful high school and university student youth movement" since 1968.

What Has The French Government Said?

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu attempted to address the students' demands by announcing a series of measures. However, according to the BBC, the Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL), one of the major organisers of the protests, said the government had offered "nothing concrete".

In a letter dated October 4, Lecornu wrote that the government was taking additional steps to address the difficulties faced by high school students and educational staff.

He said he was entrusting ministers with a roadmap featuring five key initiatives, with initial decisions expected before the end of October. The Minister of National Education will oversee these efforts.

"These initiatives stem from issues raised by the academic councils on high school life, convened in recent days across all academies: they are the result of discussions with those who embrace dialogue and collaboration. This commitment must yield concrete outcomes," the prime minister said.

Five Key Areas Of Focus For Education Reforms

Lecornu said the government's work would focus on core issues, including ensuring that classes are held, improving facilities in partnership with the regional councils responsible for them, better organising school days, making Parcoursup more transparent, and ensuring that the voices of high school students are followed up.

He added that the progress achieved must be sustained. According to the prime minister, the 2027 budget bill provides for an additional 1.2 billion euros for National Education. However, he said the government must also address areas where funding remains insufficient, adding that the parliamentary budget debate would provide an opportunity to do so.

The prime minister further said that initial decisions, along with their funding and timelines, would be presented before the end of October. "Dialogue must lead to visible changes in high schools," he said.

'We Will Not Yield An Inch To Violence': Prime Minister

Lecornu warned that the government "will not yield an inch to violence", while expressing support for assaulted students and staff, as well as injured police officers and gendarmes.

He also said the government was accelerating its review of the "casseur-payeur" bill, aimed at making those responsible for damage bear the cost of their actions.