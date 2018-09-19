Former President Pranab Mukherjee Begins Lecture Series At IIM Ahmedabad

Pranab's lecture series is part of a course called "Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India".

Students of PGPM or Post Graduate Programme in Management, FABM or Food and Agri-Business Management and PGPX or Post Graduate Program in Management for Executives programs at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad attended a lecture today delivered by Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. The lecture series is part of a course called "Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India". This course is housed within the JSW School of Public Policy at IIMA and Mr Mukherjee is to be the faculty for at least 12 out of 22 sessions.

He delivered a lecture today on 'Constitutional Provisions for Socio-Economic Inclusivity: Theory and Parliamentary Practice'.

"67 years ago the Indian Constitution - a living document was written. I see it as a magna-carta of socio-economic development of the nation," he told the students in his concluding remarks.

"I take this opportunity today to appeal to the billion plus population of our nation, the participants of our Constitutional democracy to work together in harmony for effective implementation of Directive Principles for achievement of socio-economic justice in India. This balance and harmony has to be maintained to overcome the challenges before us as a nation," he added.

The course deals with a broad overview of the interplay between the desired end of inclusive development and the system of parliamentary democracy in India, said a statement from IIMA earlier.

The pedagogy draws on the experiences of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India to reflect on the theory and practice of public policy for the inclusive development of India.

Mr Mukherjee will be delivering lectures on the following broad themes like Constitutional Provisions for Socio-economic Inclusivity: Theory and Parliamentary Practice; Policy and Institutional Intervention for Financial Inclusion: A Legacy to be Built Upon and Articulating Policy and Institutional Agenda for Future Transformation of India.

Out of these, certain sessions will also include presentations of selected student projects that address developmental and institutional challenges identified in the beginning of the course.

"Listening to Shri Pranab Mukherjee, our students should develop a better understanding of the politics of inclusive development. In a complex democratic society such as ours, technically ideal solutions to public problems have to be balanced by the management of conflicts that are inevitable when there are multiple and contradictory pulls," Prof Vijaya Sherry Chand, Chairperson of JSW School of Public Policy said about the course.

Concluding session of the course will be held on November 17, 2018

After leaving his office as President, APJ Abdul Kalam had also taken up teaching positions at three IIMs, including IIMA. At IIMA, Mr Kalam taught a course titled "Globalising and Resurgent India through Innovative Transform".

