FMGE 2023: Exam Format, Required Documentation, And The Scoring Guidelines

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) released the FMGE 2023 admit card on the official website, and the exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 in computer-based mode.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), also known as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduates, has been introduced through the Screening Test Regulations, 2002.

As per the regulations, "An Indian citizen or overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after March 15, 2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of Section 13 of the Act."

The examination pattern:

The FMGE test consists of a single paper with 300 multiple-choice questions on it. There will only be four English-language answer choices for each question.

Out of the four response alternatives offered for each question, candidates must choose the right answer.

The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day, with each part comprising 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes.

The examination shall be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test delivered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme.

Negative Marking:

There shall be no negative marking.

Passing Marks:

A candidate shall be declared to have passed only if he or she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (pass or fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on the NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling or reevaluation.

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts that can be made by a candidate. However, the FMGE being a qualifying examination, once a candidate qualifies for the FMGE, he or she shall not be eligible to take the FMGE again. Any examination taken by a candidate in violation of this clause shall be treated as void and cancelled.