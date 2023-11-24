Fit India Quiz With Cash Prize Of Rs 3.25 Crore To Be Held On Dec 21-22

Round of Fit India Quiz 2023.

The National Testing Agency has released a notification about conducting the Preliminary Round of Fit India Quiz 2023. The quiz will be held on December 21 and 22, 2023 in an internet based mode which will be remotely proctored.

The quiz gives a unique platform to students from across the country to showcase their knowledge in sports and fitness. It also provides them an opportunity to feature on national television.

Fit India Quiz is the country's biggest quiz on sports and fitness that awards a cash prize of Rs 3.25 crore to school and students.

In the first edition of the Fit India Quiz held in 2021, a total of 36,299 students from 13,502 schools participated. In the second edition held in 2022, 61,981 students from 16,702 schools participated in the preliminary rounds held on December 8 and 9, 2022. The third edition of the Fit India Quiz was officially launched by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on August 29, 2023, in celebration of National Sports Day.

Candidates or schools who have registered for the quiz can visit the NTA website or the official website of the Fit India Quiz for further details.