Fakir Mohan University, Odisha Declares +3 Final University Result

Share EMAIL PRINT Fakir Mohan University, Odisha Declares +3 Final Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Fakir Mohan University, Odisha has declared the +3 final University result. The result is available on the official website orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number. The University has released the toppers list in every discipline. After downloading the +3 final University result students should save a copy of the same. Pass certificate and official mark statement will be issued to the students immediately.



On the other hand, Board of Secondary Education Odisha can declare the class 10 result any time soon. According to various sources associated with the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, the Class 10 or Matric results will be published in month of May, not in April. More than 5.9 lakh students have appeared in the class 10 exams, which were held from February 23 to March 8 and according to an official, the board has not fixed any date for the results release now, however, reports suggested that the matric 2018 results will be declared in the second week of May.



In addition to this, a source close to the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) informed NDTV that the class 12 results of the council will be declared in the month of May. More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the CHSE class 12 higher secondary examinations in this year in all streams.



