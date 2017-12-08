Fake Education Board In Delhi, Busted; 15,000 Marksheets Recovered

A fake education board functioning in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi has been busted. Delhi Police has arrested 6 persons including the Chairperson Shiv Prasad Pandey. In addition to this, 15000 marksheets of 17 different boards and universities have been recovered, so far.'A fake education board running in the name of Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi, busted. 6 persons including the chairman Shiv Prasad Pandey arrested. 15k fake marksheets of 17 different board/universities, rubber stamp, printer, computer etc recovered: DCP Shahdara,' reported News Agency ANI.The official website, bhsedelhiboard.net, resembling a genuine website claims that it is an autonomous organization under Government of India, Ministry of Education Department. 'Board of Higher Secondary Education Delhi is an autonomous body, which is established for development of education under the guidelines of national education policy 1986 Govt. of India. and programme of action 1992 Govt. of India. It has been constituted to regulate non formal Primary, Middle, Higher Secondary (10th ), Senior Secondary (12th ) education and other vocational courses ( Under Self Employment Education Scheme) in India . With the help of educational experts to educate uneducated boys, girls, men and women to upliftment the literacy in India. So that they can serve society effectively and with dignity. Board may impart education with international techniques,' reads the declaration made by the Board.