Exploring Study Options In USA? Essential Factors To Note

Students considering studying abroad often place the United States among their top destinations, drawn by its highly ranked educational institutions and diverse academic offerings. With over 4,000 institutions across the country, selecting the right college has become a pivotal decision for these students, necessitating careful consideration beyond mere rankings.

In the QS World University Rankings 2025, four US institutions secured places in the top 15. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to hold the first spot, followed by Harvard University at number 4, Stanford University at 6th rank, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) at 10th, University of Pennsylvania at 11th, and University of California, Berkeley (UCB) at 12th.

These universities aim to help students achieve their goals. They also provide scholarships to deserving students to pursue education.

To pursue graduate study at MIT, students are required to apply to one of its departmental programmes. Each department has its own application website and admissions requirements.

Gaurav Batra, CEO & Founder of Infinite Group, emphasised the importance of thorough research in making informed choices.

"Studying in the USA is a dream for many students worldwide," he said, adding that selecting the right college involves understanding factors like accreditation, academic programs, campus culture, and location.

He advised prospective students to connect with alumni and current students for firsthand insights into their chosen institutions.

Karan Lalit, Regional Director for South Asia, highlighted the multifaceted approach necessary for international students to find their ideal academic fit.

"With such a vast array of higher education options in the United States," Mr Lalit noted, "students should proactively research entry requirements, degree programmes, internship opportunities, and career support services offered by each institution."