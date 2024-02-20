Explore Career Options For Class 12 Graduates In Science, Commerce, Arts

Some of the state board exams have concluded while CBSE and ICSE exams are currently underway.

The 12th-grade results are very important for all students as they matter a lot to students across India who dream about their futures. Some of the state board exams have concluded while CBSE and ICSE exams are currently underway.

Many students might feel confused about what to do next after seeing their results and may wonder which subjects to study to secure a job. Students passing with Science, Commerce, or Arts subjects have some great career options after 12th grade.

If you've completed 12th grade with Arts, you can consider careers like Fashion Designing, Hotel Management, Product Design, Shoe Design, Ethnography, Depression Counseling, Bakery and Confectionery, Leather Designing, and Graphology. Many Arts students are also opting for Mass Communication and Journalism, which offer various paths like print media, electronic media, radio journalism, advertising, animation, web designing, media research, and digital media.

Law or legal studies are also popular career choices after Class 12. Law courses are available in leading universities worldwide, offering specializations like labor law, commercial law, business law, corporate law, criminal law, cyber law, and environmental law.

If you've passed 12th grade with a Science subject, you can explore options like MBBS, Architecture, Sound Engineering in Aviation, Biomedical Careers, Osseonography, Biochemistry, Forensic Science, Cell Therapy, Genetic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Nuclear Engineering.

For Commerce students, there are lucrative career options like BBA, BCom, BA Economics, MBA, MIM, MIS, and PGDM. Banking and Accountancy are major career paths after Class 12, along with becoming a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Digital Marketer, or Product Manager.