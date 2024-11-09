Explained: Why Early Education Matters

The early years of a child's life-ages zero to eight-are critical for brain development, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning, behaviour, and well-being. High-quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) during this period is crucial for healthy development and key to fostering social fairness, economic growth, and sustainable development worldwide.

Studies have shown that early experiences shape how the brain develops, with both positive and negative environments having a significant impact on a child's future abilities, social skills, and emotional health. Research supports the idea that investing in quality early education brings greater economic benefits than focusing solely on later education. Children who attend good ECCE programmes are better prepared for school and life, especially when compared to those from less advantaged backgrounds.

ECCE also plays a key role in achieving fairness in education. According to global data, children from wealthier families often enter school with a clear advantage, but early childhood education can help level the playing field. Studies show that participation in ECCE helps children become ready for primary school by improving basic skills such as reading, math, and social-emotional development skills that are essential for lifelong learning. Expanding access to ECCE is also seen as a crucial step toward ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn, in line with the right to education.

Despite the clear benefits of early childhood education, there are still significant barriers to making it universally accessible. As of 2021, only 22% of United Nations member states had made pre-primary education mandatory, and only 45% provided at least one year of free pre-primary education. The gaps between regions are striking. In Europe and North America, nearly all children have access to early learning, while in sub-Saharan Africa, fewer than 40% of children experience a stimulating learning environment at home. These gaps are even wider in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where fewer than two-thirds of children attend organised learning one year before they begin formal school.