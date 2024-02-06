Explained: What Is The Public Examinations Bill 2024

The central government has introduced a Bill titled 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024' to prevent use of unfair means in public examinations. The bill presented by Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh has been introduced for curbing paper leaks and cheating in recruitment examinations and entrance tests such as UPSC, SSC, NEET, JEE, and CUET.

Not to impact students

The Bill is aimed at preventing organised gangs and institutions that are involved in unfair means for monetary gains. However, it protects candidates from its provisions. Candidates will be governed under the provisions of the existing unfair means policy of the examination conducting authority.

What are the punitive actions

The Bill proposes a punishment of a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating. For those involved in organised crimes of cheating will face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

Need to introduce the bill

The decision to impose strict punishment on cheating has been introduced after many instances were found where question paper leaks and organised cheating have adversely affected a large number of students. In many other instances, organised groups and mafia elements deploy solver gangs, indulge in impersonation methods and in paper leaks. The Bill primarily aims to deter such kinds of nefarious elements.

Motives of the bill

The bill aims to enhance transparency, fairness, and credibility in public examination systems. It will further ensure that the genuine efforts of youths are rewarded and their futures secured.



