Exam Schedule Out For Review Officer And Assistant Review Officer

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO).

The examinations will be conducted on February 11, 2023 in two shifts from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the detailed notification on the official website of UPPSC.

The registrations for the posts were conducted from October 9 to November 9, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) posts.

The selection process for the post comprises of three phases Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Typing Test.