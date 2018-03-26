Ex-NCERT Director Nominated To UNESCO Executive Board The Ministry of Human Resource Development has nominated former NCERT director J S Rajput as India's representative to the Executive Board of UNESCO.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ex-NCERT Director Nominated To UNESCO Executive Board New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development has nominated former NCERT director J S Rajput as India's representative to the Executive Board (EXB) of UNESCO, the ministry said in a statement today. Rajput, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014, recently completed a project aimed at achieving religious amity through education and is also known for regulating the B.Ed correspondence courses as the first chairman of NCTE and for starting the innovative two-year B.Ed course.



He has been awarded the Maharishi Ved Vyas award by the Madhya Pradesh government for his contributions in the education sector.



Rajput's research publications in Physics earned him a professorship at the age of 31 years. He has published research papers in several specialised areas in education, guided doctoral level researches and has authored several books.



'Education of Muslims in India', a book he edited, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15, 2015.



The EXB has a four-year term and 58 seats. It is one of the constitutional organs of UNESCO and is elected by the General Conference.



The board examines the work for the organisation and the corresponding budget estimates. In practice, it is the main organ responsible for all policies and programmes of UNESCO.



The elections of members of the EXB for the term 2017-21 took place on November 8, 2017, in which India won with 162 votes in Group IV during the 39th session of the General Conference held from October 30 to November 14, 2017.



The next meeting of the board is to be held at UNESCO HQ in Paris, from April 4- 17.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Ministry of Human Resource Development has nominated former NCERT director J S Rajput as India's representative to the Executive Board (EXB) of UNESCO, the ministry said in a statement today. Rajput, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014, recently completed a project aimed at achieving religious amity through education and is also known for regulating the B.Ed correspondence courses as the first chairman of NCTE and for starting the innovative two-year B.Ed course.He has been awarded the Maharishi Ved Vyas award by the Madhya Pradesh government for his contributions in the education sector.Rajput's research publications in Physics earned him a professorship at the age of 31 years. He has published research papers in several specialised areas in education, guided doctoral level researches and has authored several books.'Education of Muslims in India', a book he edited, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15, 2015.The EXB has a four-year term and 58 seats. It is one of the constitutional organs of UNESCO and is elected by the General Conference.The board examines the work for the organisation and the corresponding budget estimates. In practice, it is the main organ responsible for all policies and programmes of UNESCO.The elections of members of the EXB for the term 2017-21 took place on November 8, 2017, in which India won with 162 votes in Group IV during the 39th session of the General Conference held from October 30 to November 14, 2017.The next meeting of the board is to be held at UNESCO HQ in Paris, from April 4- 17. Click here for more Education News