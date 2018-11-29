Ex-Gratia To Teachers And Staff Of Non-Government Schools

The staff of Sanskrit Tols and Madrasas would also avail the opportunity, it said.

The Odisha government has made provision of ex-gratia benefits for teachers and employees of non-government aided high schools and upper primary schools in case of death or permanent incapacitation.

A notification in this regard was issued by the School and Mass Education department Wednesday. It said an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh would be given to teachers and employees in case of death and Rs 1.5 lakh in case of permanent incapacitation.

The staff of Sanskrit Tols and Madrasas would also avail the opportunity, it said.

The announcement will come into effect retrospectively from June 1, 2016 for non-government aided high schools and upper primary schools covered under grant-in-aid order, 2013 and grant-in-aid order, 2017, it said.