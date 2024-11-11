Entrepreneurs, Educators Call For Inclusion Of Financial Education In School Curriculum

In an era marked by economic volatility, entrepreneurs emphasise the need for financial literacy to be part of the school curriculum, starting from elementary levels. As the cost of living rises, and financial stability becomes increasingly complex, curriculum reforms have become necessary to better equip students with money management skills.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, stresses the importance of practical financial skills over theoretical knowledge. "The overhaul of the curriculum should extend beyond mere updates to course content; it should instead concentrate on imparting practical skills that are directly applicable to real-world financial decision-making," he said, highlighting how financial literacy is fundamental to navigating today's economic challenges.

StockGro's initiatives, such as the Big Shot Campus Ambassador Programme and StockGro Accelerator Programme, are examples of this approach, he said.

"These programmes have collaborated with over 1,100 schools and colleges, providing students with valuable experiential learning opportunities in investments and stock markets," Mr Lakhotia added. He believes that hands-on programmes like these bridge the gap between conventional academics and the skills needed in contemporary life, where students need early exposure to concepts like investment, compounding, and risk management.

Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO of Masai School, shares similar concerns about aligning the curriculum with today's workforce needs. Reflecting on how education in India has evolved, he said, "The evolution of education in India has been marked by a steady shift from rote learning and examination-driven approaches to a more holistic and skills-oriented focus. Today, education is no longer just about theoretical knowledge but also about equipping students with practical, real-world skills."

He added that this focus is essential in a digital economy where critical thinking and problem-solving are as crucial as theoretical knowledge.

Addressing the need for a curriculum update, Mr Shukla emphasised, "There's a pressing need to align school curricula with the demands of the contemporary workforce. With rapid technological advancements, many of today's jobs and skill requirements didn't exist a decade ago. However, most school curricula remain rooted in outdated methods and subjects."