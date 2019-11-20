From Next Year, English To Be Medium Of Instruction In Andhra Schools For Classes 1 To 6

The government initially wanted to make English the medium of instruction from Classes 1 to 8.

According to a latest Andhra Pradesh government order, English will be the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 6 in all schools in the state replacing native language Telugu, beginning from the next academic year. The order also made Telugu or Urdu a compulsory subject. For Classes 7 to 10, English medium will be introduced in the subsequent four years from 2021-22, an order issued by State Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar said.

The order also directed all managements operating in the state to convert all Classes from 1 to 6 in primary, upper primary and high schools into English medium from academic year 2020-21.

The government initially wanted to make English the medium of instruction from Classes 1 to 8, but, has now restricted it up to Class 6 due to reasons like non-availability of qualified teachers and textbooks, reported Press Trust of India.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently hit out at detractors seeking to oppose the government move.

Addressing a gathering while launching the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme which aims at transforming government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions at a school in Ongole last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Despite the criticism from detractors, we will go with English medium schools as we have to prepare the students to boldly face and meet up the requirements of the technology-driven world. We should not feel guilty. It will be done so that the future generation can be prepared to face the highly dynamic and technology-driven world."

"With the introduction of English medium from Classes 1 to 6, there are many detractors and those in high positions have been criticising it. They should realise that there is no place for hypocrisy in democracy. They have to introspect before sending their children and grandchildren to government schools or to English Medium schools," he added.

"The mission would be carried forward, with all government schools getting the required infrastructure and skill upgrade", he said, adding "English labs would be set up in all schools".

On November 12, he noted that when a government order was issued towards this effect, there was criticism from Chandrababu Naidu, Venkaiah Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and others. "They all should keep their hands on their heart and say where their children studied."

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief said then poor families were facing hardship in educating their children. He said their children wanted to do well in studies and hence he was introducing English as the medium of instruction.

State Education Minister A Suresh said over 68,000 teachers in government-run schools would be given training in English curriculum in tune with the needs.

The Principal Secretary said the Director of State Council of Education Research and Training, in coordination with Commissioner of School Education, would take comprehensive action for online assessment of the current English proficiency levels of the teachers and design appropriate training programmes for enhancing teaching skills in English medium.

In future, qualified candidates with the best proficiency in English medium teaching would be recruited as teachers, Mr Rajsekhar said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.