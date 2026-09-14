Engineers' Day 2026: How Sir M Visvesvaraya Shaped India's Engineering Legacy

India will celebrate Engineers' Day 2026 on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of renowned engineer Sir M Visvesvaraya. The day recognises the contribution of engineers to the country's development and remembers Visvesvaraya's work in engineering and nation-building.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli, Karnataka, Visvesvaraya made important contributions to areas such as irrigation, water management and infrastructure.

Why Is Engineers' Day Celebrated On September 15?

India observes Engineers' Day on September 15 because it is the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya. The day was established in 1968 to honour his contribution to engineering and the development of the country.

Schools, colleges and professional organisations mark the occasion with activities such as technical competitions, seminars, quizzes, exhibitions and project presentations.

Visvesvaraya's Contribution To Water Management

One of Visvesvaraya's important contributions was in irrigation and water management.

He was associated with the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mandya, Karnataka. The project helped provide water for irrigation and supported agriculture in the region.

His work in finding engineering solutions to water-related challenges became an important part of his legacy.

Contribution To Technical Education

Visvesvaraya also contributed to the growth of technical education in India. He founded the Government Engineering College, which was later renamed the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in his honour.

His contribution, therefore, went beyond engineering projects. He also supported technical education and the development of skilled professionals.

Bharat Ratna And Other Honours

Visvesvaraya received several honours for his contribution to the country. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955, India's highest civilian award.

He was also knighted as a Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE) for his public service.

In 1960, India Post issued a postage stamp in his honour to mark his 100th birth anniversary.

Why Engineers' Day Is Important

Engineers contribute to several areas, including infrastructure, technology, space, defence and water management. Their work helps solve practical problems and supports the country's development.

For students, Engineers' Day is an opportunity to learn about the contribution of engineers and understand the importance of innovation, technology and problem-solving.

The day continues to honour Sir M Visvesvaraya's contribution to engineering while encouraging young people to explore the field and its role in India's future.