EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket; Exam From December 13

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Admit Card 2025 for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE-2025). Those who have applied for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official websites, emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and several other posts. The written examination will be held on December 13, 14 and 21, 2025 across centres nationwide.

Direct Link To Download EMRS Admit Card 2025

The EMRS hall ticket is now available on both official portals. Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password to download the admit card.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Selection Stages

The selection process includes written exam, skill test, interview, and document verification.

Check These Details On Your EMRS Hall Ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates must verify the following information carefully:

Candidate's name, photograph and other personal details

Roll number

Exam centre name and complete address

Exam date, shift and reporting time

Signature and exam-day instructions

Any mismatch should be reported to the authorities without delay.

Items Banned At EMRS Exam Centres

Mobile phones

Smartwatches and programmable devices

Calculators and electronic gadgets

Pendrives or storage devices

Bluetooth devices

Any valuable or costly items

Carrying restricted items will be treated as a violation of exam rules.



EMRS Exam Dates and Shift Timings

Post Date Shift Principal, Accountant December 13, 2025 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM PGT December 14, 2025 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM TGT & Miscellaneous Teacher December 14, 2025 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Hostel Warden December 21, 2025 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM JSO & Lab Attendant December 21, 2025 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

How To Download EMRS Admit Card 2025

Visit emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

Click on "Admit Card Download Link for ESSE-2025" on the homepage.

Log in using your User ID and Password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print your hall ticket for exam day.

Details Mentioned On EMRS Hall Ticket



Candidates must ensure all the following details are correct: