EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket; Exam From December 13

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT: Candidates who applied for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official websites.

EMRS Recruitment 2025: Selection includes written exam, skill test, interview, and document verification.

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the EMRS Admit Card 2025 for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE-2025). Those who have applied for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official websites, emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Staff Nurse, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and several other posts. The written examination will be held on December 13, 14 and 21, 2025 across centres nationwide.

Direct Link To Download EMRS Admit Card 2025

The EMRS hall ticket is now available on both official portals. Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password to download the admit card.

EMRS Recruitment 2025:  Selection Stages

The selection process includes written exam, skill test, interview, and document verification.

Check These Details On Your EMRS Hall Ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates must verify the following information carefully:

  • Candidate's name, photograph and other personal details
  • Roll number
  • Exam centre name and complete address
  • Exam date, shift and reporting time
  • Signature and exam-day instructions
  • Any mismatch should be reported to the authorities without delay.

Items Banned At EMRS Exam Centres

  • Mobile phones
  • Smartwatches and programmable devices
  • Calculators and electronic gadgets
  • Pendrives or storage devices
  • Bluetooth devices
  • Any valuable or costly items

Carrying restricted items will be treated as a violation of exam rules.
 

EMRS Exam Dates and Shift Timings

Post    Date   Shift
Principal, Accountant  December 13, 2025   2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
PGT    December 14, 2025 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
TGT & Miscellaneous Teacher  December 14, 20252:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Hostel Warden    December 21, 2025 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
JSO & Lab Attendant  December 21, 2025

 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

How To Download EMRS Admit Card 2025

  • Visit emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in.
  • Click on "Admit Card Download Link for ESSE-2025" on the homepage.
  • Log in using your User ID and Password.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download and print your hall ticket for exam day.

Details Mentioned On EMRS Hall Ticket

Candidates must ensure all the following details are correct:

  • Name and category
  • Exam venue and centre code
  • Shift timings
  • Photograph and signature
  • Post applied for
  • Documents to Carry on EMRS Exam Day
  • Candidates must carry:
  • A printed copy of the EMRS Admit Card 2025
  • A colour printout of Aadhaar Card (original also required)
  • Or any other valid ID: Driving Licence, Passport, Voter ID, etc.
