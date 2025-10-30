NMC Medical Faculty Regulations 2025: Check Eligibility To Become Professor Of A Medical College

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had notified The Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025 in the official Gazette on June 30, 2025. The following are some of the FAQs on the same published on the official website of NMC:

Since when will the Regulations be applicable?

The Regulations are applicable from the date of its publication, i.e., June 30, 2025.

Experience from which institutions will be counted for appointment during the transition period while fulfilling other requirements mentioned in Section 12 of the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025?

Following experience of continuous three years period will be counted for appointment during the transition period as per section 12 of The Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations 2025.

Full time experience in an exclusive department or unit dedicated to the new specialty, having separate and dedicated infrastructure of that new speciality in an NMC recognised medical college/ NMC recognised teaching medical institution.

Full time faculty members of such unit/department should not be shown concurrently as part of any other department or unit.

Full time experience in following medical institutions of national importance having separate department of such new speciality:

a. All ‘All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'

b. Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

c. National institute of Mental Health and Neuro-sciences, Bangalore

d. Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research,Puducherry

e. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum

Who will be considered as Senior Consultant?

A consultant/specialist of NBEMS-accredited broad specialty or super specialty department of a government institute running NBEMS accredited postgraduate or Superspeciality teaching programme if fulfils eligibility criteria (qualification & experience) prescribed by NBEMS to become senior consultant and PG teacher of relevant specialty and is working as a PG teacher in that institute of the speciality will be considered as senior consultant for the purpose of this regulation. One will have to produce such experience certificate from such government institute at the time of appointment as professor in any medical college.

Who will become eligible to become Professor of an NMC-recognised medical college/institute?

1. One having teaching experience as Senior Consultant will be eligible to be Professor of the same broad specialty in an NMC-recognised medical college/teaching medical institute if he possesses such PG teaching experience for three years after becoming eligible to become senior consultant and PG teacher as explained in q4.

2. One having teaching experience as Senior Consultant as explained in Q4 above will be eligible to be Professor of the same Super Specialty in an NMC-recognised medical college/institute if he possesses such PG teaching experience for three years after becoming eligible to become senior consultant and PG teacher as explained in q4.

Who will be considered as Associate Professor as per Note 2 of Sl. No. 2 of Table E (page no.37–38)?

Any Registered Medical Practitioner (Non-teaching Consultant, Specialist, Medical Officer, Senior Resident, etc.) possessing a NMC/MCI-recognised postgraduate degree qualification and having cumulative work experience of 10 years in any government hospital of 220 beds after obtaining postgraduate degree will be eligible to become Associate Professor of the specialty in which he is having the recognised postgraduate qualification in any medical college/institute. However he/she will have to undergo basic course in medical education and basic course in biomedical research within two years of the appointment.

Who will be considered as Assistant Professor as per Note 3(c) of Sl. No. 3 of Table E (page no.39)?

Any Registered Medical Practitioner ( Non-teaching Consultant, Specialist, Medical Officer, Senior Resident etc.) possessing a NMC/MCI-recognised postgraduate degree qualification and having cumulative work experience of 2 years in any government hospital of 220 beds AFTER OBTAINING POSTGRADUATE DEGREE, will be eligible to become Assistant Professor of the specialty in which they hold the recognised postgraduate qualification without the requirement of one year experience as senior resident in a medical college.

Which experience will be considered as per to become an Assistant Professor?

A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) possessing a diploma qualification and working as Specialist or Medical Officer, etc., in the respective department (specialty in which they hold the diploma qualification) of government teaching medical college or in an NBEMS-recognised government teaching medical institution in which NMC or NBEMS recognised postgraduate teaching program is running, is eligible to become Assistant Professor provided he is having cumulative work experience of six years after diploma qualification in such department.