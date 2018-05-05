Educational Institutions Not Refunding Fees To Face Action: HRD

"It has been often noticed that some institutions don't refund fees or deduct an extravagant amount while returning. Such institutions will now face action," the official added.
This has been done to prevent professional institutions from exploiting students from "exercising other options of joining institutions of their choice."
The Human Resource Development Ministry has instructed the All-India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission to take punitive action against institutions, including deemed varsities, if they fail to enforce these directions.
"This could include withdrawal of approval and recognition of erring institutions," the official said.
