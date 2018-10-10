No Original Certificates Needed During Admission: UGC Notification

This UGC notification will be applicable UG, PG and Research Programmes

No student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates at the time of submission of admission form, said Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar today. According to the minister, as per a yet to be released UGC notification on refund of fees and non-retention of original certificates by institutions, students will get refund of fee from the institution if they withdraw their admission from the programme.

While interacting with media here, Mr Javadekar informed that UGC will issue a notification in this regard soon.

"Now no student will be required to submit any original academic and personal certificates at the time of submission of admission form and Students' will get refund of fee from the Institution if they withdraw their admission from the programme," the minister said.

This notification will be applicable to Under Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes run by Universities included under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, all Colleges under their affiliating domain and Institutions declared as Deemed to be Universities under Section 3 of the UGC Act.

If a student decides to change college, the college will have to return original documents. When final admission takes place migration certificate will remain with college while students will keep other documents with themselves: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/UxOxVkOFAF - ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

According to a statement from the HRD Ministry, the HEIs or Higher Education Institutions can charge fees in advance only for the semester/ year in which a student wants to engage in academic activities.

"Collecting advance fees for the entire programme of study is strictly prohibited," the statement said.

The institute will be required to refund the fees, in case a student withdraws from the programme, in the following manner:

100%: in case a student decides to withdraw 15 days or more before the formally notified last date of admission. Not more than 5% of the fees paid by the student, subject to a maximum of Rs. 5000, will be deducted as processing charges.

90%: in case a student decides to withdraw within 15 days before the formally notified last date of admission.

80%: in case a student decides to withdraw within 15 days after the formally notified last date of admission.

50%: in case a student decides to withdraw between 16 days and 30 days after the formally notified last date of admission.

NIL: in case a student decides to withdraw after 30 days of the formally notified last date of admission.

Click here for more Education News

