Coaching Centres Fall Under Jurisdiction Of Consumer Fora: NCDRC

Educational institutions do not fall under jurisdiction of consumer forums, holds NCDRC

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held that educational institutions, except coaching institutes, will not be covered under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act.

It has made clear that any deficiency in the services of coaching centres will fall within its jurisdiction as they cannot be equated with regular schools or colleges.

"Coaching centres cannot be equated to regular schools or colleges which are regulated by a Regulatory Authority... therefore, strictly speaking, coaching centres cannot fall within the definition of educational institutions.

"We are of the opinion that any defect or deficiency or unfair trade practice pertaining to a service provider like coaching centres does fall within the jurisdiction of the consumer fora," it said.

The tribunal's observations came while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by some students against different universities, colleges and educational institutes.

Regarding educational institutions the apex consumer commission said excursion tours, picnics, extra co-curricular activities, swimming, sport, offered by them will also not be covered under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

"It is clarified that even if there is any defect in services offered by private bodies in offering these courses ... do fall within the ambit of definition of educational institutions and hence the consumer fora have no jurisdiction to entertain the same," NCDRC bench of President R K Agrawal and members V K Jain and M Sreesha said.

