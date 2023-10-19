Education Ministry Restructures JEE Board For Seamless Main And Advanced Exams

NTA will provide administrative and logistical support for the nationwide conduct of JEE (Main).

The Education Ministry has issued a notification outlining the restructuring of the Board and administrative framework for the JEE Apex Board (JAB), responsible for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for undergraduate engineering programs in Institutes of Technology (ITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). According to the notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will oversee all technology (software) support-related matters. For various backend tasks, such as pre and post-examination activities, including online application submissions, the agency may seek assistance from the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) as needed.

The reconstitution of the JEE Apex Board (JAB) has been mandated by the competent authority to ensure the smooth management of the JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced) Entrance Examinations for the years 2024 and 2025, following the completion of the previous JAB's term.

Key points of JEE apex board reconstitution: