Education Ministry Pushes For Six-Plus Age Admission To Grade 1 In 2024-25 Session

States, UTs urged to enforce Grade 1 admission age as six plus years from 2024-25 session.

The Education Ministry has urged all states and Union territories to ensure that the age of admission to Grade 1 is six plus years from the 2024-25 session onwards.

The initiative aligns with the provisions in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

"The session 2024-25 is soon to begin when new admissions will take place. It is expected that the age in your State/UT has now been aligned to 6+ for admission to Grade I, accordingly," a letter from Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy reads.