Education Ministry Launches 'Prerana' Programme For High School Students

Prerana school follows a syllabus based on nine value-based topics IIT Gandhinagar.

The Education Ministry has launched the 'Prerana: An Experiential Learning Programme' for students in Classes 9 to 12 in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This residential initiative, held weekly, caters to 20 selected students and takes place at a vernacular school in Mehsana, Gujarat. To participate, students can register on the official website.

The ministry said that the programme was designed to provide participants with a meaningful, distinctive, and exciting experience, ultimately equipping them with leadership abilities. Each week, a diverse group of 20 students, comprising 10 boys and 10 girls from different regions of the country, will be selected to attend the programme.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has launched the online registration portal for the ‘Prerana: School of Experiential Learning Program.' It aims to offer a meaningful & inspiring experience to empower students with leadership qualities.



The Prerana school follows a syllabus based on nine value-based topics prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar. The topics include Swabhiman and Vinay, Shaurya and Sahas, Parishram and Samarpan, Karuna and Sewa, Vividhta and Ekta, Satyanishtha and Shuchita, Navachar and Jigyasa, Shraddha aur Vishwas, and Swatantrata and Kartavya.

According to the official release, the day-wise program plan includes yoga, mindfulness, and meditation workshops, followed by experiential learning, thematic seminars, and hands-on learning activities. Evening activities consist of visits to ancient and heritage locations, inspirational film screenings, creative activities reflecting mission life, talent displays, etc., providing a comprehensive learning approach.

In addition to this, students will participate in a variety of activities that includes indigenous knowledge systems, cutting-edge technologies, and insights from inspirational figures.