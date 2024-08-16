PM Shri Schools Have Become Inspiration For Rural Children: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday noted that PM Shri Schools have become an inspiration for rural children of the country. The minister was addressing the Prerana Programme that was attended by students from across the country and students of PM Shri School.

The union minister highlighted that students who attended the Prerana programme were very enthusiastic and shared their learning experience and personality development. PM Shri School has become a new inspiration for the rural children of the country, added Mr Pradhan.

The students participated in the Prerana programme on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Education Ministry has launched the 'Prerana: An Experiential Learning Programme' for students in Classes 9 to 12 in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Prerana programme was launched by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India to offer a meaningful, unique, and inspiring experience to all participants and empower them with leadership qualities.

According to the Department of School Education and Literacy, PM SHRI School is a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good physical infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

It will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.

More than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the scheme. The scheme will also promote an understanding of various dimensions of the Quality of school education and inform Policy, Practice and Implementation. The learning from these schools will be scaled up to other schools in the country.



(With inputs from ANI)

