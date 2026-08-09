Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Holds Meeting, Discusses Measures To Strengthen NTA

Education Ministry Updates: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting today with senior officials, including the education secretary, to discuss matters related to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The meeting focused on measures to strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline examination processes and make the agency more responsive to students, as per official information.

In a social media post on X, Joshi stated:

“Deliberated on key matters requiring attention and the steps ahead to further strengthen institutional mechanisms, streamline processes and ensure greater responsiveness to students.”

“Our focus remains on building a robust, transparent and credible examination ecosystem that serves the aspirations of every student,” he added.

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Joshi was appointed as education minister on July 26 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post. Joshi has been given additional charge of the education ministry besides his role as the consumer affairs minister.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before a Delhi court, three NTA subject experts breached an "obligation of secrecy" and circulated the question papers of the NEET UG 2026 exam.