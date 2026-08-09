"Build New NTA": Testing Agency Invites Applications For Researcher, General Manager, Content Writer

NTA Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for Researcher, Senior Professional, English Content Writer, General Manager and other such positions. In a series of posts on X, the testing agency stated that the remuneration will be made as per the industry standards, and based on the candidate's experience. Interested candidates can check the skills and qualifications required for different roles and apply accordingly by August 21, 2026.
English Content Writer Application
In an aim to strengthen its communications and outreach function to reach crores of candidates, parents, and stakeholders with clear, accurate, and human-voiced English, the testing agency has invited applications for the position of 'English Content Writer' at their New Delhi Head Office. As per the official information, interested candidates can submit their applications by August 21, 2026.
Check below the skills and qualifications required:
- Education: Degree in English, journalism, or mass communication - or equivalent
- Experience: Minimum 3 years in writing/editing across communications, journalism, PR, or content
- Skills: Excellent English writing, editing and proofing; speed with accuracy; storytelling instinct; ability to coordinate with Hindi counterparts for bilingual consistency
𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 9, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is strengthening its Communications & Outreach function to reach crores of candidates, parents, and stakeholders with clear, accurate, and… pic.twitter.com/tMRkGawqjS
NTA Researcher Position
The testing agency has announced for the recruitment of 'Researcher'. Aspirants can check the qualifications required and apply before August 21.
- Education: Degree or Master's in public policy, social sciences, economics, journalism, or related field. Portfolio of research/writing samples required
- Experience: Minimum 3 years in research (policy, think-tank, strategy consulting, media research, academia, or communications research)
- Skills: Strong desk-research, source-evaluation and fact-checking; proven ability to design methodology and translate evidence into strategy; excellent analytical writing and rigorous sourcing
General Manager For Research At NTA
The NTA is also looking for a visionary research leader to join as 'General Manager - Assessment R&D and Psychometrics.' Experts in psychometrics, measurement science, and statistical modeling are welcomed by the testing body to apply.
Check the eligibility requirements below.
- Education: PhD in Psychometrics, Educational Measurement, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science (AI focus), or Educational Psychology
- Experience: 12+ years of post-PhD experience in assessment research or measurement science, including at least 5 years in a senior leadership role at a major testing/research organisation
- Age: Preferably below 58 years (relaxations apply for exceptional academic/research credentials
Information Security General Manager
The NTA is also hiring for the role of 'General Manager - Information Security (Chief Information Security Officer or CISO)'. Professionals operating at the intersection of advanced technology, security governance, and public trust, are encouraged by the exam body to apply.
Eligibility requirements:
- Education: BE/BTech/Master's in CS, IT, or Cyber Security
- Experience: 12+ years in Information Security, with at least 5 years in a senior leadership role (CISO or Head of InfoSec) managing large-scale, transaction-heavy enterprises
- Credentials: Must hold globally recognised certifications like CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCISO, etc
- Age: Preferably below 55 years (relaxations apply for exceptional cyber-leaders)
𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 8, 2026
National Testing Agency (NTA) is looking for a visionary cyber-leader to protect our digital ecosystem.
We are actively hiring for the critical role of 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹… pic.twitter.com/zk3fb5kfFC
The other posts offered by the NTA are: Creative Professionals, Young Professionals, Video cum Graphic Designer, Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive, and more. Professionals can check the requirements and other details from the official NTA channels.