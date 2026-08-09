"Build New NTA": Testing Agency Invites Applications For Researcher, General Manager, Content Writer

NTA Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for Researcher, Senior Professional, English Content Writer, General Manager and other such positions. In a series of posts on X, the testing agency stated that the remuneration will be made as per the industry standards, and based on the candidate's experience. Interested candidates can check the skills and qualifications required for different roles and apply accordingly by August 21, 2026.

English Content Writer Application

In an aim to strengthen its communications and outreach function to reach crores of candidates, parents, and stakeholders with clear, accurate, and human-voiced English, the testing agency has invited applications for the position of 'English Content Writer' at their New Delhi Head Office. As per the official information, interested candidates can submit their applications by August 21, 2026.

Check below the skills and qualifications required:

Education: Degree in English, journalism, or mass communication - or equivalent

Degree in English, journalism, or mass communication - or equivalent Experience: Minimum 3 years in writing/editing across communications, journalism, PR, or content

Minimum 3 years in writing/editing across communications, journalism, PR, or content Skills: Excellent English writing, editing and proofing; speed with accuracy; storytelling instinct; ability to coordinate with Hindi counterparts for bilingual consistency

NTA Researcher Position

The testing agency has announced for the recruitment of 'Researcher'. Aspirants can check the qualifications required and apply before August 21.

Education: Degree or Master's in public policy, social sciences, economics, journalism, or related field. Portfolio of research/writing samples required

Degree or Master's in public policy, social sciences, economics, journalism, or related field. Portfolio of research/writing samples required Experience: Minimum 3 years in research (policy, think-tank, strategy consulting, media research, academia, or communications research)

Minimum 3 years in research (policy, think-tank, strategy consulting, media research, academia, or communications research) Skills: Strong desk-research, source-evaluation and fact-checking; proven ability to design methodology and translate evidence into strategy; excellent analytical writing and rigorous sourcing

General Manager For Research At NTA

The NTA is also looking for a visionary research leader to join as 'General Manager - Assessment R&D and Psychometrics.' Experts in psychometrics, measurement science, and statistical modeling are welcomed by the testing body to apply.

Check the eligibility requirements below.

Education: PhD in Psychometrics, Educational Measurement, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science (AI focus), or Educational Psychology

PhD in Psychometrics, Educational Measurement, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science (AI focus), or Educational Psychology Experience: 12+ years of post-PhD experience in assessment research or measurement science, including at least 5 years in a senior leadership role at a major testing/research organisation

12+ years of post-PhD experience in assessment research or measurement science, including at least 5 years in a senior leadership role at a major testing/research organisation Age: Preferably below 58 years (relaxations apply for exceptional academic/research credentials

Information Security General Manager

The NTA is also hiring for the role of 'General Manager - Information Security (Chief Information Security Officer or CISO)'. Professionals operating at the intersection of advanced technology, security governance, and public trust, are encouraged by the exam body to apply.

Eligibility requirements:

Education: BE/BTech/Master's in CS, IT, or Cyber Security

BE/BTech/Master's in CS, IT, or Cyber Security Experience: 12+ years in Information Security, with at least 5 years in a senior leadership role (CISO or Head of InfoSec) managing large-scale, transaction-heavy enterprises

12+ years in Information Security, with at least 5 years in a senior leadership role (CISO or Head of InfoSec) managing large-scale, transaction-heavy enterprises Credentials: Must hold globally recognised certifications like CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCISO, etc

Must hold globally recognised certifications like CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCISO, etc Age: Preferably below 55 years (relaxations apply for exceptional cyber-leaders)

The other posts offered by the NTA are: Creative Professionals, Young Professionals, Video cum Graphic Designer, Data Analyst cum Media Monitoring Executive, and more. Professionals can check the requirements and other details from the official NTA channels.