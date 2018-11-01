Dyal Singh College Denies Entry To Principal Facing Graft Charges

Dyal Singh College Principal I S Bakshi, who is being probed for alleged financial and administrative irregularities, on Wednesday alleged he was not allowed to enter the campus to take classes. The governing body of the Delhi University college had initiated a probe against the principal last month and directed him to proceed on an indefinite leave.

Bakshi said he takes botany classes at the college on Monday and Wednesday.

He said he took classes in the designated room on Monday after his office was sealed last week.

"But on Wednesday, when I went to the college the guards stopped me and showed me a notice that read I am not allowed to enter the college. I told them I can discharge my duties as a teacher but they did not allow," he alleged.

He called his students outside the college gate and conducted his class in a lawn outside the campus, Bakshi said.

He said he will move court to resolve the issue and will go to the college next week for taking his classes.

Governing Body chairman Amitabh Sinha alleged Bakshi tried to disrupt an event that was going on in the college.

"I S Bakshi was denied entry to the college on Wednesday but he created a fuss and called students outside. There was an event happening in the college and he attempted to disrupt it," he said.

He said Bakshi should wait for a "free and fair investigation".

