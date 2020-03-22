DUTA demands release of salaries for colleges under Delhi government

The Delhi University Teachers Association or DUTA, wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday demanding his immediate attention to the crisis faced by the employees of the twelve Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The Association wrote in the letter that "It is totally unacceptable that these colleges have not received grants despite numerous reminders and as a result, the teaching and non-teaching staff, which includes a large number of ad-hoc teachers and karamcharis working on contract basis, have not received salaries for the past two months (January onwards)".

The DUTA also said the colleges have absolutely no grants to pay salaries and this would mean that employees will go without salaries for three months in a row.

"In the present context of the coronavirus pandemic, when Governments (including yours) are going an extra mile to make citizens feel secure, we believe that it is your duty to ensure the release of salaries immediately so that the livelihood and lives of the employees and their families are not put in jeopardy," the letter said while adding, "not doing so at this hour of crisis would be inhuman and criminal".

Click here for more Education News