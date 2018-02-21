DUTA Demands Disbursal Of Salaries For Teachers Of Delhi Municipal Schools Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) today asked the North and East Delhi municipal corporations immediately disburse salaries of corporation school teachers withheld "for many months".

DUTA Demands Disbursal Of Salaries For Teachers Of Delhi Municipal Schools New Delhi: Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) today asked the North and East Delhi municipal corporations immediately disburse salaries of corporation school teachers withheld "for many months". DUTA said in a statement that the teaching community of Delhi University is shocked to learn that the municipal corporations of North and East Delhi have withheld payment of salaries of teachers employed in corporation schools for many months, thus driving these teachers to debt, despair and in some cases even death.





DUTA president Mr Rajib Ray said in the statement that the organisation has also learned that retired school teachers are not being given their due pension.





"We express solidarity with these teachers and warn the corporations that any further delay in the regular disbursement of salaries, pensions and due arrears will invite sharp reaction and direct action from Delhi's academic community and teachers' associations," he said.



On January 5 this year, the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice C Hari Shankar, had, in response to a PIL, issued an order that the current month's salaries of the 13,000 teachers must be paid within a week of the order and all the arrears within one month.



Despite a High Court order the North and East Delhi corporations have roguishly refused to comply, says DUTA.



Read: Delhi Government School Teachers Plunge Into Debt



"This has led to severe torture and harassment for teachers who are being forced to work for long hours, often beyond school timings, and even on Sundays, to fulfil their various professional obligations. The callous indifference of the Municipal authorities and the Mayor has led to the death of Mr. Khemchand, a teacher employed in a North corporation school in Chandni Chowk," the statement said.



DUTA condemned the "exploitative attitude of the municipal authorities" and urged them to realise that putting the lives of 13,000 primary school-teachers at stake in this way not only leads to the undermining of the processes of teaching-learning but also results in the disruption of civic life and harmony.





"This attack on the dignity and well-being of teachers must stop immediately," the teachers association said.



(With Inputs from PTI)









