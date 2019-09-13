DUSU Election Result Today

With four females, 16 candidates were in the fray for the four DUSU posts.

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today in the afternoon. Vote counting is underway at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi's Kingsway Camp. The four posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary form the central panel, which is elected for one year.

Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday.

As per the initial trends, RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading on all the four positions in the DUSU.

As per report, there is a close tussle between ABVP and Congress' student wing NSUI for the Joint Secretary post, while ABVP is still leading ahead of all in all the four posts.

With four females, 16 candidates are in the fray for the four DUSU posts.

Here's What DU Expects From The New Students' Union

The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.

The NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, pitted Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

National Issues Dominate University Polls In Delhi

The ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post in the last year's polls, which had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.