Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Polls On September 12

DUSU polls 2019: Delhi University Students' Union elections will be held on September 12

Elections for the DUSU or Delhi University Students' Union will be held on September 12, an official press release said yesterday. Date, time and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later. According to the schedule announced by the varsity, nomination papers for DUSU polls can be submitted along with a Demand Draft of 500 rs and affidavit till September 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 5.

Last year, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidates won three posts, while Congress-backed National Students' Union of India emerged victorious on one.

DUSU polls 2019: Schedule

Last date for receipt of nomination papers along with Demand Draft of Rs.500/- and affidavit: September 4, 2019 till 03.00 PM

Scrutiny of nomination papers: September 4, 2019 at 03:15 PM

Publication of list of duly nominated candidates: September 4, 2019 at 6:15 PM

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: September 5, 2019 till 12:00 Noon

Publication of final list of candidates: : September 5, 2019 till 05:00 PM

Date of election: September 12, 2019

Timings of voting : 08:30 A.M. to 01:00 P.M (Day Classes), 03:00 P.M. to 07.30 P.M. (. Evening Classes)

Counting of votes : Date, time and venue to be announced later

DUSU nomination papers should be submitted to Office of the Chief Election Officer Room No. 01, Conference Centre, Opp. Botany Department (Gate No. 4), University of Delhi, North Campus, Delhi-110007.

Central Council nomination papers can be submitted to concerned colleges or departments.

The prescribed nomination papers for the Office Bearers of DUSU are to be put in the sealed box kept in the Office of the Chief Election Officer, DUSU Elections 2019-20 at the above address from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on any working day.

Nomination papers for the membership of Central Council are to be obtained from the concerned Colleges or Departments or Institutions.

All nomination papers are to be downloaded from the Delhi University website (www.du.ac.in).

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.