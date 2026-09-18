DUSU Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 is currently underway. Polling began at 8:30am for morning colleges, with students lining up outside polling booths from 8am. Voting for morning colleges will continue until 1pm, while students of evening colleges can cast their votes from 3pm to 7:30pm. Tight security arrangements are in place across polling centres to ensure smooth polling. A total of 1,51,842 students are eligible to cast votes.
A heavy police deployment is in place to ensure free and fair elections, prevent any untoward incidents, and maintain law and order across polling centres.
More than 1,100 electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the elections, including 830 ballot units and 281 control units.
The Delhi University administration has set up 158 polling booths and 12 control rooms. Security arrangements have also been tightened across the university campus and surrounding areas.
Candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and an alliance between the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are in the fray.
DUSU Election 2026: Check Latest Updates Here
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Visual From Vivekananda College As Students Arrive To Cast Votes
Students arrive at Vivekananda College to cast their votes as polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is underway.
Delhi: Students arrive at Vivekananda College to cast their votes as polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is underway pic.twitter.com/aZb7t4vyFf— IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026
DUSU Election 2026 Live: Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Candidate Flags Hostel, Fee Hike And Basic Amenities Issues
President candidate for Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (ARSD), Shrey Singh, highlighted several key issues, including the incident that occurred at Satya Niketan. He said the incident highlights the demand for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges.
He also raised the issue of fee hikes and stressed the need for basic amenities, dedicated cultural rooms for student societies, auditoriums in every college, and access to clean drinking water, as water supply issues are prevalent in several places.
Speaking to news agency PTI, he said, "We have several key issues. Foremost among them is the incident that occurred at Satya Niketan. This highlights our major demand for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges. Then, there is the issue of fee hikes, as fees are being raised frequently. We are also addressing the need for basic amenities, such as dedicated cultural rooms for student societies, auditoriums in every college, and access to clean drinking water, as water supply issues are prevalent in many places."
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Delhi BJP President Says ABVP Will Emerge Victorious On All Key Seats
Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra visited Vivekananda College in Delhi's Shahdara district as polling for the DUSU elections is underway.
Speaking to news agency IANS, Malhotra said, "The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is an organisation among students rooted in nationalist ideology, dedicated entirely to student welfare. Its guiding philosophy is 'Nation First'-the belief that everything must be done in service of the nation-and ABVP operates on this core conviction.
"Today, as the DUSU elections take place, Vidyarthi Parishad holds significant influence across Delhi. I firmly believe that this time as well, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will emerge victorious on all four central panel seats."
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: DUSU Elections 2026 Live: This Is A ‘Training Exercise’ For Students To Vote In General Elections, Says Aryabhatta College Principal
Professor Manoj Sinha, Principal of Aryabhatta College, said, "We have to ensure law and order and discipline. This is like a training exercise for students to vote in the country's general elections, as the same procedure is followed."
#WATCH | Delhi | On DUSU elections, Prof Manoj Sinha, Principal of Aryabhatta College, says, "DUSU elections are held every year. We have to ensure law and order and discipline. This is like a training exercise for students to vote in the country's general elections, as the same… pic.twitter.com/Nsg6AnZyia— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: ABVP, NSUI, AISA-SFI Alliance In Fray
Candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and an alliance between the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are in the fray.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: 158 Polling Booths, 12 Control Rooms Set Up
Delhi University has set up 158 polling booths and 12 control rooms, with security arrangements tightened across the campus and surrounding areas.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Over 1,100 EVMs Being Used For Polling
More than 1,100 electronic voting machines are being used, including 830 ballot units and 281 control units.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Heavy Security Deployment Across Polling Centres
A heavy police deployment has been made across polling centres to ensure free and fair voting, prevent untoward incidents, and maintain law and order.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Voting In Two Shifts From 8:30am To 7:30pm
Students of morning colleges can vote until 1pm, while polling for evening colleges will be held from 3pm to 7:30pm.
DUSU Elections 2026 Live: Voting Underway, Over 1.5 Lakh Students Eligible
Voting for the DUSU Election 2026 began at 8:30am for students of morning colleges, with 1,51,842 students eligible to cast votes. Polling for morning colleges will continue until 1pm, while students of evening colleges can cast their votes from 3pm to 7:30pm.