DUSU Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2026 is currently underway. Polling began at 8:30am for morning colleges, with students lining up outside polling booths from 8am. Voting for morning colleges will continue until 1pm, while students of evening colleges can cast their votes from 3pm to 7:30pm. Tight security arrangements are in place across polling centres to ensure smooth polling. A total of 1,51,842 students are eligible to cast votes.

A heavy police deployment is in place to ensure free and fair elections, prevent any untoward incidents, and maintain law and order across polling centres.

More than 1,100 electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used for the elections, including 830 ballot units and 281 control units.

The Delhi University administration has set up 158 polling booths and 12 control rooms. Security arrangements have also been tightened across the university campus and surrounding areas.

Candidates from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and an alliance between the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) are in the fray.

DUSU Election 2026: Check Latest Updates Here