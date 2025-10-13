DU's Tentative Exam Calendar Sparks Concern Over Overlapping, Teachers Say "It's A Circus"

New Delhi: The University of Delhi's tentative date-sheet for the upcoming odd semester examinations are clashing with classes for the even semesters leaving almost no gap between exam duties and the new teaching term. Thereby triggering strong reactions from teachers and academic representatives, who have described the schedule as "chaotic" and "unworkable."

According to the tentative date-sheet released by the University's Examination Branch, end-semester examinations for the odd semester (2025-26) are scheduled from December 10, 2025, to January 30, 2026. The schedule applies to regular students, as well as those enrolled in the School of Open Learning (SoL) and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

However, the even semester is slated to begin on January 2, 2026, creating an overlap between ongoing examinations and the start of new classes. Teachers have warned that this overlap will disrupt academic continuity, overburden faculty, and strain college infrastructure.

"This is not how a university functions. It's a circus all over the place, and the clowns running the show make us feel like tramps and vagabonds in a theatre of the absurd," said Rudrashish Chakraborty, a faculty member at DU. He added that the entire month of January would go into conducting exams, leaving little room for teaching.

"The plight of teachers will be the worst-they have to teach in the even semester, invigilate odd semester exams, evaluate answer scripts, and conduct practicals simultaneously," he said.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of DU's Executive Council, called the overlapping schedule questioning the rationale behind the exam schedule, asked, "how can students appear for exams and attend classes at the same time? Do colleges even have the infrastructure to manage both?" He added that in the past DU attributed overlaps to staggered academic calendars, however there is no such situation this time.

Echoing similar concerns, Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers' Front (DTF) and Associate Professor at Miranda House, said the calendar reflects poor academic planning. "How to collapse a university? Learn it from DU" she said, adding that the date-sheets have left students and teachers "perplexed."

"Exams start from December 10, 2025, and continue till January 30, 2026, while classes for the even semester start on January 2. With SoL's eight to nine lakh students and NCWEB exams being conducted alongside regular courses, there will be an acute shortage of space," she said. "Most units will be forced to push classes online, even though the university officially insists on offline teaching."

Habib further pointed out that the designated preparation leave from November 27 to December 9 will likely be used for science practicals, and no time has been allotted for evaluation of seventh-semester research projects. "The winter break should be extended until the exams conclude," she said. "Online teaching during ongoing examinations is a farce that will impact learning and delay results."

The University of Delhi recently notified its academic calendar for 2025-26, setting classes for Semester I, III, V, and VII to begin on August 1, 2025, with theory exams from December 10, 2025, and a winter break from December 28, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Classes for the next semester are scheduled to commence immediately after, on January 2, 2026 leaving teachers with only a short break before the new term.

In previous years, similar overlaps between examinations and teaching schedules had been attributed to staggered academic calendars caused by disruptions during the pandemic. However, this year's overlap has occurred despite the academic calendar being realigned to pre-pandemic timelines, prompting fresh criticism from faculty members and student groups alike.

As of now, Delhi University has not issued any official clarification regarding the scheduling concerns raised by teachers and students.