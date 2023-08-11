DU 2nd Merit List 2023 Released: What Next For Students? Explained

The University of Delhi has released the DU 2nd merit list on August 10.

After approximately 32,600 students successfully retained their seat allocation based on the first cut-off list, Delhi University (DU) has now released the second merit list for the academic session 2023-2024 with 19,038 new allocations.

The candidates who have been accepted should promptly proceed to finalise the remaining steps of the admission procedure.

Below are the next steps outlined to secure their admission:

Step 1: Students need to verify and confirm that they fulfil the cut-off requirements to secure a position in their preferred course and college. Afterward, they should complete Delhi University's application form for the year 2023 by accessing the admission portal and selecting their desired course and college.

Step 2: The subsequent phase in the admission procedure involves document verification at the respective colleges. Candidates who have been shortlisted need to bring the following documents for verification:

Class X Board Examination Certificate

Class X Marks-Sheet

Class XII Marks-Sheet

Class XII Original Certificate

Provisional Certificate and Marks-Sheet of the Qualifying Examination

Category Certificates issued by the competent authority

Two passport size self-attested photographs

Transfer and Migration certificate

The names of the candidate and their parents on the category certificates should correspond to those mentioned on the school board qualifying certificate.

Step 3: Online Approval by the college

Once the candidate "accepts" the provisionally Allocated Seat, the concerned College will verify the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate online. The College will verify the following within the stipulated timeline:

Minimum Eligibility of the Candidate

Programme-Specific Eligibility of the candidate.

Subject Mapping: Only those CUET(UG)-2023 Language and/ or Domain specific papers in which the candidate has passed Class XII will be considered.

Validity and authenticity of documents and certificates submitted by the candidate. During the online approval process, if a college seeks more clarity or information from the candidate, it may raise a query with the Candidate.

After verification, the College will either approve or reject the provisionally Allocated Seat for the candidate. No application will be left unattended by the Colleges.

Step 4: Following the completion of document verification, candidates are required to finalise the admission process by making the payment of tuition or DU admission fees.

Step 5: In case of Rejection:

At the time of online verification, if an application gets rejected, the college will state the reason for the rejection. For rejecting an application, the College will indicate any of the following reasons:

Non-fulfilment of the Minimum Eligibility by the candidate

Non-fulfilment of programme-Specific Eligibility by the candidate

Non-fulfilment of the subject-mapping criteria

Invalid documents or certificates submitted by the candidate

Failure to respond to the queries raised by the college within the stipulated time.