DST India Calls For Participation In 69th Meeting Of Nobeal Laureates, Students

DST India Invites Application For 69th Lindau Meeting Of Nobeal Laureates, Students

In the 69th meeting of Nobel Laureates and students which is scheduled to be held from June 30 till July 5, 2019 at Lindau, Germany, Department of Science and Technology (DST) India has invited applications from young researchers and science students. Since 2001 Indian students have represented the country in the meeting which is organized by The German Research Foundation (DFG). DFG will organize visits to the German Research Institutes or Universities who are engaging the state of the art research and education. Applications, by post, should reach the authority on or before November 30, 2018. Soft copy of the application form should also be sent to the DST at sivaji@nic.in.

'Nobel Laureates in Physics will be invited to the 2019 Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting to be held from 30 June to 5 July 2019. About 600 highly-talented young scientists will be the audience for their lectures, panel discussions and small-size discussion sessions,' reads the official statement from Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 2019.

Engineering students are not eligible to apply. Only Master students, Doctoral students and Young Post-doctoral researcher below the age of 35 years are eligible to apply.

The 69th meeting of Nobel Laureates and students is dedicated to Physics. The meetings include lectures, panel/ round-table discussions on interdisciplinary topics and informal small- group meetings with the Nobel Prize winners.

After the week long meeting, students will visit to German research institutes from July 6-12, 2019.

