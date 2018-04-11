Former PM Manmohan Singh Donates 3,500 Books To Panjab University Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has donated 3,500 books from his personal library to his alma mater Panjab University (PU), a university official said on Wednesday.

1.1K Shares EMAIL PRINT Dr. Singh was a student of Panjab University in the 1950s. Chandigarh: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has donated 3,500 books from his personal collection to alma mater Panjab University (PU) here, a university official told Indo-Asian News Service on Wednesday. Dr. Singh, according to IANS, was here on Wednesday, announced his wish to donate the books.



Dr. Singh, also an economist, credited with steering reforms in the 1990s as finance minister, was a student of Panjab University in the 1950s. He attended the university, then in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, studied Economics and got his bachelor's and master's degrees in 1952 and 1954, respectively.



Later he completed his Economics Tripos - three year undergraduate degree programme in Economics and consists of three parts, known as Part I, Part IIA and Part IIB - at University of Cambridge as he was a member of St John's College in 1957.



Later, Dr. Singh joined the Department of Economics here as a faculty member. He became a professor at the age of 32 years and continued teaching in PU till the mid-1960s before moving to other international assignments.



In March 1983, Panjab University awarded him Doctor of Letters and in 2009 created a Dr. Manmohan Singh chair in their economics department.



In April 2016,



University authorities said that arrangements would soon be made to transport books and memorabilia, photographs and paintings from New Delhi to the university campus.



The books and other objects will be kept in the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan on the university campus.



Dr Singh was prime minister for 10 years until his Congress party lost power in 2014.



(With Inputs from IANS)



Click here for more



Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has donated 3,500 books from his personal collection to alma mater Panjab University (PU) here, a university official told Indo-Asian News Service on Wednesday. Dr. Singh, according to IANS, was here on Wednesday, announced his wish to donate the books.Dr. Singh, also an economist, credited with steering reforms in the 1990s as finance minister, was a student of Panjab University in the 1950s. He attended the university, then in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, studied Economics and got his bachelor's and master's degrees in 1952 and 1954, respectively.Later he completed his Economics Tripos - three year undergraduate degree programme in Economics and consists of three parts, known as Part I, Part IIA and Part IIB - at University of Cambridge as he was a member of St John's College in 1957.Later, Dr. Singh joined the Department of Economics here as a faculty member. He became a professor at the age of 32 years and continued teaching in PU till the mid-1960s before moving to other international assignments.In March 1983, Panjab University awarded him Doctor of Letters and in 2009 created a Dr. Manmohan Singh chair in their economics department.In April 2016, Dr. Singh took up a job in the university again , this time as the Jawaharlal Nehru Chair.University authorities said that arrangements would soon be made to transport books and memorabilia, photographs and paintings from New Delhi to the university campus.The books and other objects will be kept in the Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan on the university campus.Dr Singh was prime minister for 10 years until his Congress party lost power in 2014. (With Inputs from IANS)Click here for more Education News