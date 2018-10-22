Dr Devi Shetty Appointed Chairperson Of IIM Bangalore Board Of Governors

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has been appointed Chairperson of Board of Governors of IIM Bangalore

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Narayana Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, has been appointed Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Bangalore. The decision was taken by the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, at its 167th meeting held on October 09 (Tuesday), 2018. The term of office of the Chairperson, Board of Governors is four years from October 22, 2018, when Dr Shetty assumes office, said a statement from the premier B-School.

Dr Devi Shetty has been the chief guest at the Foundation Day lecture (2008) and the Convocation Day (2015) at IIM Bangalore, previously, and nurtures an abiding interest in the institution, said the statement.

"It is a great privilege and an honour to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Over the years, IIMB has grown to become India's leading management institute that attracts the best and brightest students from across the country," Dr Devi Shetty said while sharing his thoughts about how he is looking forward to contribute towards taking IIMB to greater success.

He added that the alumni of the institution are sought after by leading companies from across the world, including his own.

"Surgeons are like artists and we approach the world through feel, touch and instinct. However, the world of business is more complicated than an open chest, and only the devotees of technology who can synthesize multiple data points will be able to make good decisions. The companies of the future will invest more into digital assets than bricks or mortar and their managers will have to supervise bots, not humans. So, the management curriculum must evolve to cope with a rapidly evolving digital landscape," he said.

Dr Shetty founded Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH), a hospital group with pan-India presence. NH manages 32 hospitals and performs approximately 12% of the total heart surgeries in India. Around 40% of them are on children with heart disease.

He was also nominated to the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India between 2010 and 2011 and was tasked with reforming medical education and medical practice. He was elected representative of the President of India in the Board of Governors of Indira Gandhi National Open University and launched a Diploma in Community Cardiology program to train 2000 specialists for treating heart patients in rural India.

He created world's first micro-health insurance called 'Yeshaswini' with a premium of INR 5 a month, IIMB statement said. "Millions of farmers across Karnataka had access to major surgeries at no additional cost. Yeshaswini eventually became the model for many state governments' health reimbursement schemes," the statement added.

Dr Shetty launched India's first telemedicine program, in partnership with ISRO, to offer cardiac care across remote locations in India and Africa. This program treated over 53,000 patients, free of cost.

Proficient in several languages, Dr Shetty has also been the recipient of several prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri, 2003, Padma Bhushan, 2012, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, 2003, Medical Council of India Dr. B C Roy Award 2003, World Economic Forum Social Entrepreneurship Award, 2005, The Economist Innovation Award, 2011, Nikkei Innovation Award, 2014, etc.

"It is a matter of immense happiness that one of the most well-known and respected persons in the field of medicine and in the business of hospital management, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, is IIMB's Chairperson," said Professor G. Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore.

